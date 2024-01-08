Captain Shreve hires Jeremy Wilburn to lead football team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It didn’t take long for Captain Shreve to find their next head football coach.

KSLA News 12 Sports confirms that veteran coach, Jeremy Wilburn will lead the Gators football program.

Wilburn arrives from Huntington High School, where he served as Offensive Coordinator since the 2020 season.

In 2023, the Raiders’ scored at least 40 points or more, in four of the team’s victories.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.