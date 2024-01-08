Getting Answers
Captain Shreve hires Jeremy Wilburn to lead football team

Wilburn replaces Adam Kirby who is now the Head Football Coach for Magnolia (AR)
Jeremy Wilburn during his time at Airline
Jeremy Wilburn during his time at Airline(KSLA)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It didn’t take long for Captain Shreve to find their next head football coach.

KSLA News 12 Sports confirms that veteran coach, Jeremy Wilburn will lead the Gators football program.

Wilburn arrives from Huntington High School, where he served as Offensive Coordinator since the 2020 season.

In 2023, the Raiders’ scored at least 40 points or more, in four of the team’s victories.

