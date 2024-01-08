Body found in well in Little River; person of interest wanted

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven is asking for help in locating 33-year-old Chance Cathey as a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Walraven says he received a tip on Jan. 2 of a body in a well on Little River County Road 106. Detectives then went out to the scene.

“They took a pump, pumped the well down and seen what they thought was a body at the bottom. The following day, we took a county equipment excavator until we got down to the bottom, where we were able to retrieve the body of white male,” said Walraven.

Body found in well in Little River County. (KSLA)

The sheriff says the well was around 20 feet deep and they believe the body had there for one to two weeks. The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification.

“If there is anybody in the Arkansas-Oklahoma area that there is somebody missing, you haven’t seen in a few days, we are asking for their information,” said Walraven.

Body found in well in Little River County. (KSLA)

Investigators say the person of interest, Cathey, is known to frequent the Foreman, Ark. and Tom, Okla. area and is known by area law enforcement.

“A vehicle that was seen in that area was found abandon and we believe the person of interest has some idea about the vehicle,” said Walraven.

Arkansas State Police and Drug Task Force are assisting in the investigation

