Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Body found in well in Little River; person of interest wanted

The sheriff says they believe the body had there for one to two weeks.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven is asking for help in locating 33-year-old Chance Cathey as a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Walraven says he received a tip on Jan. 2 of a body in a well on Little River County Road 106. Detectives then went out to the scene.

“They took a pump, pumped the well down and seen what they thought was a body at the bottom. The following day, we took a county equipment excavator until we got down to the bottom, where we were able to retrieve the body of white male,” said Walraven.

Body found in well in Little River County.
Body found in well in Little River County.(KSLA)

The sheriff says the well was around 20 feet deep and they believe the body had there for one to two weeks. The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification.

“If there is anybody in the Arkansas-Oklahoma area that there is somebody missing, you haven’t seen in a few days, we are asking for their information,” said Walraven.

Body found in well in Little River County.
Body found in well in Little River County.(KSLA)

Investigators say the person of interest, Cathey, is known to frequent the Foreman, Ark. and Tom, Okla. area and is known by area law enforcement.

“A vehicle that was seen in that area was found abandon and we believe the person of interest has some idea about the vehicle,” said Walraven.

Arkansas State Police and Drug Task Force are assisting in the investigation

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

The sheriff says they believe the body had there for one to two weeks.
Body found in well in Little River; person of interest wanted
during the second half of a game at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The...
Current, former Saints players weigh in on Saints’ late-game touchdown over Falcons
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker High cancels classes Monday for funeral services of teen killed in crash on New Year’s Day
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD closed Monday due to water issues