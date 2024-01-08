Affidavit: Gregg County Jail worker didn’t offer medication before inmate died

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The medical technician arrested on Thursday failed to offer an inmate medication, a document states, and he was found unresponsive later that day.

Texas Rangers began investigating an in-custody death at Gregg County Jail when the sheriff’s office notified them on Dec. 12 that an inmate had been found unresponsive in his cell, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures, but John Edward Anderson, 64, was later pronounced dead at a Longview hospital.

During the investigation, jail staff said Anderson had been in a segregation cell as well as a medical observation cell, which requires staff to complete specific medical administration reports. The affidavit says he was known to make statements about feeling hopeless and had several “medical related illnesses.” It claims Anderson was also known to refuse medical advice and treatment.

Sonja Sheree Jones, 54, of Longview, was the medical technician who completed the report for Anderson before he died on Dec. 12, according to the affidavit, and her primary responsibilities were administering medication to inmates and providing medical treatment as needed. The Texas Ranger working the case said he reviewed video surveillance that showed Jones passing Anderson’s cell without attempting to ask if he wanted medication, but the report she completed showed he refused. The affidavit further claims that Jones did not complete the Refusal of Care Against Medical Advice document for the report until after Anderson had died, when questioned by her supervisor.

Anderson was found unresponsive at about 1:20 p.m., EMS arrived at about 1:29 p.m., and after he had been taken to a Longview hospital, he was pronounced dead at about 2:02 p.m. He had been in custody for 10 days at the time of his death, the custodial death report states, and had refused to complete the jail’s medical and psychological screenings when he was first booked. Preliminary autopsy results showed Anderson to have cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema, with no evidence of acute mortem trauma, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said in a release. The exact cause of death is still pending.

The arrest affidavit says further investigation by the Texas Ranger showed that the day before the incident, on Dec. 11, Jones also failed to ask Anderson if he wanted treatment on two separate occasions.

On Dec. 14, a Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigator interviewed Jones about the allegations, the affidavit says, and she admitted that she never made any attempt to ask Anderson if he needed medication. She allegedly said Anderson was known to refuse, so she “assumed” he would refuse but admitted she thought this was wrong.

Jones has been charged with tampering with a government record. She turned herself in and was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Jan. 4. She was released the same day after posting $10,000 bond.

