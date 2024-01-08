2 people hit, killed by SUV while trying to help dog hit by car

Getting Answers
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Two people, including a former police chief, died after trying to help a dog that was hit by a car in Arizona on Sunday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz struck a dog around 6:30 p.m. while heading westbound on Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.

Officials said that the driver, 47-year-old Nooraly Lalji, then turned around and got out to help the injured dog.

Officials said 78-year-old John Wintersteen, the owner of the dog, came out of his nearby house to help his pet.

Wintersteen is the former Paradise Valley police chief.

As they were tending to the dog, troopers say both men were struck by a Lexus SUV. At least one of the men was then hit again by a Nissan sedan.

Lalji and Wintersteen were rushed to the hospital, where both later died. The dog also did not survive.

Investigators say the Lexus and Nissan drivers remained on scene and cooperated. Impairment is not suspected as a factor.

In addition to Paradise Valley, Wintersteen had previously served as police chief for Clarkdale.

Clarkdale’s current police chief Randy Taylor said in a statement, in part: “Our community is in mourning over learning of former Chief Wintersteen’s unfortunate passing. He was an amazing hands-on leader who put service above self. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

