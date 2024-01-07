Sunny conditions for today, but the next weather maker imminent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Heading out the door this morning, it will be cold with temperatures just below freezing across the area and getting down to the low 20′s briefly. It looks to be warming up pretty nicely, however, the high’s today will reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the region due to the mainly clear skies in place for today. Clouds look to return by the evening hours ahead of our next weather maker.

The rain/possible thunderstorms is expected to start by Monday morning with the heaviest rainfall in the northern half of the region. The system will become widespread by the early afternoon hours then the heaviest of the showers will be down to the southern half by the evening. The severe weather threats remain low as we get closer to the event but the highest chance for severe weather is in our southernmost zones. The threats we can expect are heavy rainfall and gusty winds and the winds will last into Tuesday as well. This will cause temperatures to fall into the upper 40′s for high’s and it will feel cooler than that as winds may reach up to 30mph during the day.

Conditions clear by Wednesday and temperatures will climb back to around the average and above average by Thursday. Another system is expected by Thursday evening going into Friday bringing in more rainfall and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back on the decline again going into the weekend with high’s dipping down to the lower 40′s! It’s going to be a roller coaster of temperature coming up so keep that jacket handy as well as the umbrella! Have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.