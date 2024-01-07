Shreveport-Bossier Knights return home to face Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After nearly a month off, the Ark-La-Tex’s newest professional sports franchise returns to action.

The Shreveport-Bossier Knights fall to the Texas Seraphim, 132-125 in overtime.

The Knights, led by veteran coach Miquele Pope, will face the Lonestar Crusaders as part of a doubleheader for the men’s and women’s teams. All the action tips off Sunday at noon from Booker T. Washington High School’s gymnasium in Shreveport.

