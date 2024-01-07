Overtime thriller between Calvary and Bossier at 84th annual Bearkats Invitational finale

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The 2024 edition of the Bossier Bearkats Invitational went out with a bang.

Calvary edges Bossier, 66-64 in overtime.

But, how it got there is what people will remember for awhile.

The Cavaliers led by 11-plus points in the second half. But, the Bearkats forced a rally, with Bossier’s Kam Davenport would tie the game, late in the fourth quarter.

Following a free-throw fest between both squads. We went to overtime.

Late in the overtime period, the visiting Cavaliers lead 66-64, controversy and confusion soon swept a packed Bossier High gymnasium.

As Bossier had possession of the basketball, Javon Johnson soon broke free, making a three-pointer. Many thought Johnson gave the host Bearkats the lead. However, Johnson’s foot was out of bounds, negating the three-pointer.

Entering the contest, both Calvary and Bossier sat within the Top 5 of their respective divisions.

