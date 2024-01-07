Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Overtime thriller between Calvary and Bossier at 84th annual Bearkats Invitational finale

Part of five games scheduled on Saturday
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The 2024 edition of the Bossier Bearkats Invitational went out with a bang.

Calvary edges Bossier, 66-64 in overtime.

But, how it got there is what people will remember for awhile.

The Cavaliers led by 11-plus points in the second half. But, the Bearkats forced a rally, with Bossier’s Kam Davenport would tie the game, late in the fourth quarter.

Following a free-throw fest between both squads. We went to overtime.

Late in the overtime period, the visiting Cavaliers lead 66-64, controversy and confusion soon swept a packed Bossier High gymnasium.

As Bossier had possession of the basketball, Javon Johnson soon broke free, making a three-pointer. Many thought Johnson gave the host Bearkats the lead. However, Johnson’s foot was out of bounds, negating the three-pointer.

Entering the contest, both Calvary and Bossier sat within the Top 5 of their respective divisions.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Four powerlifters from Calvary take their careers to the next level
Four powerlifters from Calvary Baptist sign to continue career at Louisiana Tech
Evangel and Huntington meet in Bossier City
Evangel and Huntington meet for battle of West Shreveport, at Bossier Invitational
Several Ark-La-Tex teams compete in annual basketball event in Bossier City
Five games on the Day Two docket of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational
Bearcats and Lions meet on the hardwood
Booker T. Washington and Ruston meet on the basketball court