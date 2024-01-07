Getting Answers
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire

(KTTC)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim was sitting in his apartment when he was shot in his thigh.

On Jan. 7, at 2:27 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road. As officers arrived, they discovered a man was inside his residence when the apartment was shot multiple times.

The victim was struck in the upper right thigh and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

