Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man involved in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night (Jan. 1) died two days after the crash.

Just before 11: 20 p.m., Damion O’Neil, 41, was injured when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road in the 4900 block of Hollywood Avenue near Bethume Drive. According to Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, he was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 3).

The crash remains under investigation by Shreveport police.

