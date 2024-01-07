Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's death. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (TMX) -- Police in Philadelphia are seeking witnesses after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train and died following a fistfight on the platform Thursday.

A shocking video shared on social media shows the fight that led to the man’s death at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim can be seen pinning another man to a column next to the track, holding his hand up as if threatening to hit him, but the words they exchange are unclear. The pinned man then launches two punches at the victim, sending him tumbling backwards onto the track just as a train is pulling into the station.

The train strikes the man almost immediately as screams can be heard throughout the station.

Responding officers ask if anyone saw what led to the deadly fall, and a woman, possibly the one filming, says, “I did.”

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police apprehended the other man at 40th Street station a few blocks away.

SEPTA rerouted subway service to shuttle buses between 40th Street and 30th Street stations four about two hours.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Along with reviewing surveillance videos, police are asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Pilot thankful to come out unscathed after plane crash in Texarkana

Latest News

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's...
Fight between two men leads to one being killed by train, police say
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff