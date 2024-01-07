Getting Answers
Coats for Kids

Jackets, coats handed out at annual Coats for Kids giveaway

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s annual Coats for Kids donation drive kicked off Saturday (Jan. 6).

KSLA partnered with Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaners and Ashley Ridge Optical to make this even a success.

Many families gathered at Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaners on Southfield Drive for the giveaway. The coats ranged in various sizes providing a fit for all.

Annual Coats for Kids giveaway held Jan. 6
Lilah's Bakery anticipating hundreds of king cake orders as Mardi Gras season approaches
FUREVER FRIENDS: Meet Custard and Icicle
FOODIE FRIDAY: Larry Ps' Boiling Pot
