Ice Rays net three unanswered goals to lift visitors past Mudbugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You can’t win them all.

After a streak that saw the Mudbugs sweep five consecutive series and win eight straight games, Corpus Christi defeats the Mudbugs, 5-2 on Saturday night.

In December, Jason Campbell’s bunch dropped a game in South Texas, before the team went on their run.

The Ice Rays scored twice, less than a minute apart, in the first period. Logan Heroux scored to put Shreveport on the board at the 11:46 mark in the first period.

After the Bugs scored twice in the second period, the visitors found the net three more times.

Shreveport will host Odessa inside George’s Pond, beginning Friday at 7:11.

