Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Ice Rays net three unanswered goals to lift visitors past Mudbugs

Shreveport swept prior five series
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You can’t win them all.

After a streak that saw the Mudbugs sweep five consecutive series and win eight straight games, Corpus Christi defeats the Mudbugs, 5-2 on Saturday night.

In December, Jason Campbell’s bunch dropped a game in South Texas, before the team went on their run.

The Ice Rays scored twice, less than a minute apart, in the first period. Logan Heroux scored to put Shreveport on the board at the 11:46 mark in the first period.

After the Bugs scored twice in the second period, the visitors found the net three more times.

Shreveport will host Odessa inside George’s Pond, beginning Friday at 7:11.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Knights host Texas at Booker T. Washington High School
Shreveport-Bossier Knights return home to face Texas
Cavaliers look to even mark in NJCAA D-I play
Bossier Parish Community College falls to Lee, 99-73
Calvary and Bossier meet in top five battle on the basketball court
Overtime thriller between Calvary and Bossier at 84th annual Bearkats Invitational finale
Gents welcome Texas Lutheran to Shreveport
Centenary hosts conference foe Texas Lutheran at the Gold Dome