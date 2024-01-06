We’ll dry out for the weekend, but more rain is back next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll be in between rain makers this weekend, but our unsettled pattern will continue into next week with more wet days ahead. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool for this time of year with some occassional cold mornings possible.

For the rest of tonight expect cloudy skies and areas of fog and mist. Temperatures will gradually settle back into the mid to upper 30s.

Gray skies are likely to hang on through the day Saturday with any early day fog lifting through midday. Temperatures will stay chilly most of the day only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.

Sunday looks to bring brighter skies with some sunshine breaking through the clouds along with warmer temperatures back around 60.

The calm weather is short-lived with our next weather maker poised to move in on Monday. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to become widespread through the day. Some heavy downpours are possible at times. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for highs.

We’ll taper the rain chances off Monday night. Tuesday will be a cloudy and blustery day with gusty west winds around 20mph and temperatures only in the upper 40s.

Calmer, sunnier and warmer conditions will be back on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. The quiet weather again will be short-lived with more rain possible by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

