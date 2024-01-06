Mudbugs look to win sixth consecutive series, hosts Corpus Christi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just over a month ago, the Mudbugs began their streak of winning five straight series, when they visited Corpus Christi - now Shreveport looks to extend their streak, by once again facing the Ice Rays.

Friday, Jason Campbell’s crew blanked Corpus Christi, 5-0.

Carter McKay scored the game’s first goal, 2:41 into the first period. Just under 30 seconds in the opening period, Brayden Cook found the back of the net, giving the ‘Bugs a 2-0 lead.

However, Hayden Nichol scored twice, once in the second and another in the third period. Lucas Deeb capped off Shreveport’s offensive performance with his goal, 12:05 into the third period.

Shreveport and Corpus Christi return to George’s Pond, Saturday at 7:11.

