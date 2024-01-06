Lilah’s Bakery looking to ship out hundreds of king cakes this Mardi Gras season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every carnival season, the king cake is one of the stars of the show. In the case of Lilah’s Bakery, those cakes are distributed all over the country for people to enjoy.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego got some insight on how the bakery keeps up with the high demand. On average, employees make around 300 cakes a day but by Fat Tuesday, that number will peak to 800 cakes daily.

Lilah’s Bakery has been creating festive king cakes since 2008, and every January, they gear up for an even bigger season than the one prior.

“I walked into the bakery yesterday with one of the coworkers, and we just went, ‘oh, it smells like Mardi Gras.’ It’s so good to be back here and doing it again this year,” owner Lisa Tike said.

Epiphany, which is Saturday (Jan. 6), marks the start of Mardi Gras season. During the six-week dash, more than 22,000 king cakes will be created.

In one single week, the bakery will go through thousands of pounds of flour.

" A hundred and twenty-seven bags of flour for the coming week, that will be here on Friday. They are 50-pound bags of flour so, six thousand pounds just for next week,” Tike explained.

The process is not light work. They begin early in the morning, mixing dough all day and cutting portions to make sure every gram is accounted for. They’ll be shaped before being rolled out to perfection and then filled with an assortment of fillings, around the clock.

Many of the king cakes get shipped across the country. The bakery proudly displays a map with, full of pins, that show each area where Lilah’s King Cake has been enjoyed. Every state has received a king cake, including Alaska and Hawaii.

“We got two. One for now and then one for this weekend. We’ll bring it to Dallas, Texas to share that tradition,” king cake fan Esther Womack said.

Tike’s daughter, Lilah, said it’s a serious business in the king cake industry.

“I used to work in the dough room, so I know these numbers good. There will be a day where we will have like a thousand to make because we will have fundraisers and shipping and wholesale and our store itself,” Lilah explained. “So, it gets really stressful, but at the end of the season, it’s like fun to make those new friends.”

Tike said she plans to let the good times roll this Mardi Gras season.

