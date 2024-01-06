Furever Friends: Custard and Icicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal who needs a fur-ever home.

On Friday (Jan. 5.), Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter joined KSLA to talk about some adorable shadow kitties. Custard, a male, and Icicle, a female, are both the last of their litter.

They’re spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go to good forever homes.

“We always recommend that when people adopt kittens to remember that they are kittens. There’s going to be some kitten energy,” Freeman explained. “[They’re] very sweet right now, but they can also bounce off the walls. That’s part of the process.”

Remember, always adopt and don’t shop and help save a shelter pet’s life.

