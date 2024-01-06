Getting Answers
Four powerlifters from Calvary Baptist sign to continue career at Louisiana Tech

Athletes signed in front of friends and family
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a special day inside Calvary Baptist Academy’s fireside room, on the school’s campus.

Four members of the Cavaliers powerlifting team are headed to college - the same school.

Emma Grace Lazarus, Mireya Roberson, Christian Chance and Noah Colvin all signed their letters of intent to complete for Louisiana Tech.

Friends and family packed the venue to watch as four athletes went through one of the biggest moments in their careers to date.

