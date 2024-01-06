Getting Answers
Former Louisiana Tech Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker heads to LSU

Baker was Tigers Linebackers coach in 2021
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:43 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Blake Baker is coming home.

After two seasons as Missouri’s Defensive Coordinator, the former Louisiana Tech assistant will trek further South for his latest position: Defensive Coordinator for LSU.

The hiring was made official on Friday. KSLA News 12 Sports confirms that Baker and LSU agreed to a three-year deal that’s worth more than $2.2 million a year.

Baker arrived in Ruston in 2014 as the Bulldogs Safeties coach. He later moved to the Defensive Coordinator position from 2015-18, that was held by Manny Diaz, who’s now the head coach for Duke.

The Houston native arrives in Baton Rouge after spending the last two seasons with Missouri, where he helped Mizzou sit within the Top 5 defensively in the SEC, in 2023.

The former Bulldogs assistant will be reunited with Joe Sloan, who’s the current quarterbacks coach for LSU.

