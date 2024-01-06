Getting Answers
Film industry anticipating impact on economy, community following 50 Cent’s movie studio lease approval

The recent leasing of Millennium Studios to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson could be good for not only movie makers but the overall economy of the city.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Could we be looking at the revitalization of Shreveport’s film industry?

The recent leasing of Millennium Studios to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson could be good for not only movie makers but the overall economy of the city. While this will bring an obvious boost to the movie industry, the superintendent of Independence Stadium, who was also the previous head of Millennium Studios, says this will also benefit restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television]

“The economic growth just from him doing his integration is going to be quite significant for Shreveport, and it’s going to put us on a global map,” Wade Marshall said.

According to Marshall, 50 Cent won’t be the only one making movies in Shreveport.

“As you see, it’s a domino effect that’s happening here. We already have, you know, people who are interested in doing their own productions because we’ll have the infrastructure to support it,” Marshall said.

He says Shreveport is a creative town and this project will grow the community even more.

“No matter who you are, no matter your skill level, if you want to get involved in the film industry, we’re going to get you a job,” Marshall stated. “We’re going to try to at least, and I’ll do whatever I can to make that happen.”

At Fairfield Studios, one video producer says having a strong crew based here will help productions for all media studios.

“Because you have resources there, the people that know how to do it and what to do just readily available, and that’s great,” John Chambers said.

Chambers says he would love to see the film industry strive in Shreveport.

“It goes beyond just film making here. When you have filmmakers come here, it gets the word out about Shreveport. It gets the word out about the area, and honestly, it really just helps elevate the entire area and the population.”

