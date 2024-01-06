Getting Answers
Centenary hosts conference foe Texas Lutheran at the Gold Dome

Gents first home game of 2024
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chris Dorsey’s Gents remain perfect at home this season, at 5-0, after defeating conference foe Texas Lutheran, 83-60.

The victory moves Centenary to an 8-6 record (3-2 SCAC).

LaDarius King scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Centenary men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to the Gold Dome to host Southwestern, beginning Sunday at noon.

