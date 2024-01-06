Calm and pleasant for the weekend; more rain expected by Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! We welcome back calm and pleasant conditions back into the region after the good amount of rainfall we received yesterday. It will be a bit cloudy throughout the day today, however, they will be moving out to become mostly clear by the evening hours. Temperatures look to maximizing in the low-to-mid 50′s for today across the region.

By Sunday, the area will be mostly sunny with a few high cirrus clouds out there and temperatures looking to rise into the lower 60′s and upper 50′s. This will be a slight warming trend due to the high pressure system set in place. Overnight temperatures through the weekend will be into the 40′s by Sunday night as well and stuck near freezing overnight tonight.

More rain is expected by Monday morning starting off with rain showers for the northern half of the region for the morning and by the afternoon it will become more widespread around the region. The severe weather threat of this system has been on a decline as we have gotten closer to this event and if we do receive severe weather, it is likely to remain to our southernmost counties/parishes. All in all, we expect another good amount of rainfall out of this system, so make sure to bundle up and an umbrella for Monday! Enjoy your day!

