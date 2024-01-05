Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - In December a man’s body was found on the side of the road, detectives believed he was struck by a vehicle and left to die.

On Jan. 5, detectives and crime scene investigators with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) arrested Angela Argo for allegedly hitting Ralph Beasley with her car and leaving the scene of the accident on Dec. 12.

Beasley died due to his injuries and his body was not discovered until Dec. 17, near Ida Street.

Argo was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury or death, which is a felony crime.

Argo is to be extradited to Arkansas to face charges.

Previous coverage:

