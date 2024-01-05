Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Widespread rain the rest of the day

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Widespread rain will continue throughout the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to even reach the mid-40s for highs today. Wet roadways will be a hazard all day as well as the wind, making it feel cooler than the measured temperature. By around 6 PM we should see most of the rainfall move out of the ArkLaTex, so if you have plans this Friday evening, rain may not be an issue. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-30s with mostly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the night.

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low-pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer! Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Widespread rain into the afternoon
Austin's Late-Morning Weather Update
Cold & rainy today
Heavy rain today along with chilly temperatures
Cold & rainy today
Matt's morning weather update
Widespread rain likely tomorrow
Wet and cold end to the week