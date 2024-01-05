Widespread rain the rest of the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Widespread rain will continue throughout the rest of the day with temperatures struggling to even reach the mid-40s for highs today. Wet roadways will be a hazard all day as well as the wind, making it feel cooler than the measured temperature. By around 6 PM we should see most of the rainfall move out of the ArkLaTex, so if you have plans this Friday evening, rain may not be an issue. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-30s with mostly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the night.

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low-pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer! Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.