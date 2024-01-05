Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Staine scores 21 as Stephen F. Austin downs UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78

Led by Frank Staine’s 21 points, the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Frank Staine’s 21 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78 on Thursday.

Staine shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 17 points while going 6 of 6 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. AJ Cajuste was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3) were led by Ahren Freeman, who recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. JJ Howard also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Basketball
Innocenti’s 19 lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 78-76
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Freeman scores 15, Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State 71-63
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' Victor...
Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121
Cowboys can clinch the NFC East by beating the last-place Commanders
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) runs past Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Texas' top playmakers start declaring for the NFL draft after playoff loss