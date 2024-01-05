Getting Answers
RSV, flu cases increasing in NWLA

The flu, RSV and COVID are sweeping the country right now, increasing the number of people...
The flu, RSV and COVID are sweeping the country right now, increasing the number of people going to the ER, and being admitted into the hospital.(Source: Pixabay)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Flu and RSV are on the rise in northwest Louisiana.

KSLA News 12 spoke to an internal medicine doctor at Ochsner LSU Health Dec. 4 to get some insight on these illnesses. Dr. Evelyn Pryor said, relatively speaking, COVID is fairly controlled but this is the worst flu season they’ve seen since 2019.

Dr. Pryor said these illnesses tend to peak in January.

“Well, I think we’re doing significantly worse than years prior probably because we’re no longer following the COVID restrictions,” she said. “So when we were masking and paying more attention to hand washing, I think we saw a benefit in influenza and RSV.”

To prevent illnesses, the doctor says hand hygiene, wearing masks, distancing and getting vaccinated can help.

To prevent illnesses, the doctor says hand hygiene, wearing masks, distancing and getting vaccinated can help.

