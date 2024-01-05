Getting Answers
Pilot instructor thankful to come out unscathed after plane crash in Texarkana

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - “It is really a Christmas miracle to say they were able to walk away from that,” said Paul Mehrlich, manager of the airport.

A miracle – that’s how Texarkana Regional Airport leaders describe a plane crash last month near the airport where a pilot instructor and his student were able to walk away with their lives.

[RELATED STORY: Two people walk away from plane crash near Texarkana Regional Airport]

“You do your training, and you do the best you can, and the rest is left up to the lord. I believe he was right there,” said pilot instructor Carl Bandy Sr.

On Dec. 5, Bandy spoke exclusively to KSLA News 12 to detail the tense moments leading up to the crash.

“We could see ourselves surfing the top of the trees, and we just end up settling down, breaking branches as we were going down. We both walked away having minimum scars,” Bandy explained.

Bandy said the results of his crash are not uncommon in the aviation field.

“People who are not in field are not aware that there are more accidents that happen, and people walk away from them, but the ones that get in the news is where people get hurt,” Bandy said.

He has been a pilot for more than 50 years and is founder of the 4 States Youth Flyers, a nonprofit organization developing interest in the aviation field. Bandy said this crash has not halted his nor his students’ interest in flying.

“I was flying two days later. I’ve had no reservations about flying an airplane nor my skills. And the very fact you can have a wreck and walk away from it like an automobile accident, it is safe.”

