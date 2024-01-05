Getting Answers
Mardi Gras party, Cody Cooke concert, Mudbugs game & GloFest happening the first weekend of 2024

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights fun things to do over the weekend in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Friday, Jan. 5, KSLA was joined live by Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets. He highlighted the following events going on this weekend:

KREWE OF CENTAUR 12th NIGHT

It’s a celebration that marks the beginning of the Mardi Gras season! Come out to Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd.) Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. to enjoy an open bar and music by DJ Faze. You can also bring your own snacks.

Go here to purchase your tickets.

CODY COOKE CONCERT

Country musician Cody Cooke will have a concert at the Frozen Pirogue (515 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City). It will be held Saturday, Jan.6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s free!

CORPUS CHRISTI ICERAYS VS SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HOCKEY

Come out to a family friendly event Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:11 p.m. to watch Shreveport’s hockey team. Dress warm for the event as temperatures remain low for the ice.

Shreveport Mudbugs are currently ranked #2 in the South Division.

GLOFESTS AT THE BAKOWSKI BRIDGE OF LIGHTS

The first GloFest of 2024 is here!

GloFests will feature light shows on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge. The event will have an arts market, food truck court and street performances by Spinner Entertainement. GloFests are held on the first Friday of every month.

Also, it’s free!

