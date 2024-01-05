Heavy rain today along with chilly temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Things will be going downhill quickly today as another fast-moving system approaches the region. Rain is quickly developing early this morning and will become steadier and heavier over the next several hours. It will be a cold rain too with temperatures only climbing into the 40s! We’ll be watching far northern sections of the ArkLaTex for some wet snow that could mix in with the rain but no accumulations or travel issues are expected. Most of the rain should move out quickly by late afternoon with improving conditions tonight.

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low-pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer! Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

