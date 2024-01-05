Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Sammy Patrick has been captured by authorities.
Mississippi authorities successfully apprehend man wanted for capital murder
Louisiana Revised Statutes 37:1263, section B, says every other appointed member from each...
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards claims racial discrimination in medical board appointments
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case