Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Five games on the Day Two docket of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational

Saturday will feature five additional basketball games at Bossier High School
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier High School has been busy to start 2024.

The 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational tipped off on Wednesday, with three games.

Thursday featured five different contests, ending with the nightcap between the host Bearkats versus Ringgold. Bossier gets the 52-42 victory. Our cameras captured earlier action between, Evangel and Huntington, in which the Eagles won 58-52.

The tournament will return from a one-day break on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE:

  • Loyola vs Mansfield (1:00)
  • Deridder vs Northwood (2:30)
  • North Caddo vs Lake Charles College Prep (4:00)
  • Huntington vs Airline (5:30)
  • Bossier vs Calvary (7:00)

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Evangel and Huntington meet in Bossier City
Evangel and Huntington meet for battle of West Shreveport, at Bossier Invitational
Bearcats and Lions meet on the hardwood
Booker T. Washington and Ruston meet on the basketball court
Aeron Burrell signs with LSU during ceremony at Parkway High School
Some Ark-La-Tex athletes sign-off to college
West player catches pass from Northwood High School quarterback Hutson Hearron
The I-20 West All-Stars look to end East's reign in clash of North Louisiana's best