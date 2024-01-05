Five games on the Day Two docket of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier High School has been busy to start 2024.

The 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational tipped off on Wednesday, with three games.

Thursday featured five different contests, ending with the nightcap between the host Bearkats versus Ringgold. Bossier gets the 52-42 victory. Our cameras captured earlier action between, Evangel and Huntington, in which the Eagles won 58-52.

The tournament will return from a one-day break on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE:

Loyola vs Mansfield (1:00)

Deridder vs Northwood (2:30)

North Caddo vs Lake Charles College Prep (4:00)

Huntington vs Airline (5:30)

Bossier vs Calvary (7:00)

