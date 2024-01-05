Evangel and Huntington meet for battle of West Shreveport, at Bossier Invitational

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Thursday’s coverage of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational, our cameras caught Evangel and Huntington meet on the basketball court.

The Eagles defeat the Raiders, 58-52.

Entering the game, both teams had 10-plus wins.

After a day off, more action will heat up Bossier High School’s gymnasium on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.