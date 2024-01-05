Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Evangel and Huntington meet for battle of West Shreveport, at Bossier Invitational

Saturday action at Bossier Invitational features five games, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Thursday’s coverage of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational, our cameras caught Evangel and Huntington meet on the basketball court.

The Eagles defeat the Raiders, 58-52.

Entering the game, both teams had 10-plus wins.

After a day off, more action will heat up Bossier High School’s gymnasium on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Several Ark-La-Tex teams compete in annual basketball event in Bossier City
Five games on the Day Two docket of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves...
Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves 117-106
McNeese Women’s Basketball gets ready for Southland Conference play
McNeese Women’s Basketball gets ready for Southland Conference play
Panola College
Panola College assistant basketball coach dies