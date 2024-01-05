Evangel and Huntington meet for battle of West Shreveport, at Bossier Invitational
Saturday action at Bossier Invitational features five games, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Thursday’s coverage of the 40th annual Bossier Bearkats Invitational, our cameras caught Evangel and Huntington meet on the basketball court.
The Eagles defeat the Raiders, 58-52.
Entering the game, both teams had 10-plus wins.
After a day off, more action will heat up Bossier High School’s gymnasium on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.