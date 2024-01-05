Enclave tenants still looking for answers after not having hot water for 4 months

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Winter can be cold and harsh but even worse without hot water. Residents at a Shreveport apartment complex have been without it for several months.

Tenants at the Enclave apartments claim that they have not had hot water since September 2023.

Bertha Lattin has been living at the apartment complex for over four years. According to her, this is the longest that residents have been without hot water.

“Not having hot water, it makes me feel uncomfortable sitting around people. Some days, I just can’t really bath, you know,” Lattin said.

Lattin, who is a disabled senior, is often forced to boil a large pot of water and carry it to her bathtub just so she will be able to bathe.

“I have crippling arthritis, and some days I can’t hardly walk. And toting that big thing of water down the hallway, I’m so afraid I will get burned,” Lattin said.

When she can’t carry boiled water to her bathroom, she takes showers in ice cold water, which has caused her to catch pneumonia twice this winter.

“I pay my rent every month and pay my rent on time, so why should I have to suffer?” Lattin asked.

Enclave management issued several statements to residents stating the boiler system is down and they are working on fixing the issue. However, they will not be issuing any compensation to residents who are living without hot water.

“They say [they’re] working on the boiler every year, so when are they gone fix them?” Lattin stated.

KSLA News 12 reached out to management several times, and we’re still waiting to hear back from them.

