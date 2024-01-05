Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Well+Fed Louisiana
Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years
Toney Dangerfield, 53, was arrested twice in three days for allegedly driving drunk in...
Texarkana man arrested twice in 3 days for DWI
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway...
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
Harvest Regional Food Bank
Harvest Regional Food Bank delivers goods to Texarkana pantries
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit
Dave Costa is retiring after 56 years of being a mail carrier.
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years