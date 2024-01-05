Getting Answers
Cowboys add two of their former players in lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys have added two of their former players to the practice squad in offensive lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of...
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys added two of their former players to the practice squad Thursday in offensive lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson, who haven’t played in 2023.

Dallas also added two younger players in receiver Racey McMath and former Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson.

The Cowboys released receiver Martavis Bryant and three others from the practice squad to make room for the additions.

When Dallas signed Bryant in November, it ended a five-year NFL absence for a player who has been suspended three times over substance-abuse violations. The 32-year-old wasn't active in a game for the Cowboys, who are interested in bringing him back next season.

The addition of Collins, who spent his first six seasons with the Cowboys, comes with left guard Tyler Smith dealing with a foot injury and left tackle Tyron Smith battling a back issue that sidelined him two weeks ago against Miami. Tyron Smith also has missed games with knee and neck injuries.

The 30-year-old Collins signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after an off-field issue affected his draft stock. Collins was expected to be a high draft pick.

Collins was suspended for five games in 2021 over substance-abuse violations in a dispute with the league over missed drug tests. Collins sued the NFL in the middle of the suspension, which was based on allegations from the previous season.

Dallas released Collins the next offseason, and he signed with Cincinnati. Collins plays just one season with the Bengals.

Wilson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 and played four seasons for them. Since then, he has had stints with Kansas City, Jacksonville and Carolina.

McMath played sparingly for Tennessee the past two seasons. Thompson, who is from the Dallas area, spent most of his rookie season on Seattle's practice squad.

The other players released from the practice squad were receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson, guard Adam Pankey and defensive tackle Willington Previlon.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

