Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Bowie County, Texas.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about a fatal crash that happened on Dec. 31, 2023. Officials say the wreck happened around 10 p.m. on South SH 8 in New Boston. The one-vehicle crash involved a 2023 Chevy Trax SUV being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Maud. Officials say the driver was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

A pedestrian, identified as Alisha McCuller Parker, 44, of New Boston, was killed by the impact.

Officials say preliminary details show the vehicle was headed north on SH 8 when the driver hit Parker, who was crossing the road. Parker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

