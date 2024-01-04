Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Bowie County, Texas.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about a fatal crash that happened on Dec. 31, 2023. Officials say the wreck happened around 10 p.m. on South SH 8 in New Boston. The one-vehicle crash involved a 2023 Chevy Trax SUV being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Maud. Officials say the driver was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

A pedestrian, identified as Alisha McCuller Parker, 44, of New Boston, was killed by the impact.

Officials say preliminary details show the vehicle was headed north on SH 8 when the driver hit Parker, who was crossing the road. Parker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Well+Fed Louisiana
Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs
Toney Dangerfield, 53, was arrested twice in three days for allegedly driving drunk in...
Texarkana man arrested twice in 3 days for DWI

Latest News

Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39
Sabine Parish man wanted after fleeing law enforcement, running into woods
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler designated as Music Friendly Texas Certified Community
Steven Alexander Smith sits in court on Jan. 4, 2024.
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial
A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial,...
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial