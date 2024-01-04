Winn Parish fire leaves one badly injured

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - An early morning fire on Bradford Lane left one person significantly injured, according to Winn Parish Fire District 3′s Facebook page.

WPFD responded to the fire on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at 4 a.m. According to authorities, two people were inside when the fire started.

One person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital - the other person was uninjured.

Authorities said the family suffered “a total loss.”

