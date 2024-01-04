Winn Parish fire leaves one badly injured
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - An early morning fire on Bradford Lane left one person significantly injured, according to Winn Parish Fire District 3′s Facebook page.
WPFD responded to the fire on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at 4 a.m. According to authorities, two people were inside when the fire started.
One person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital - the other person was uninjured.
Authorities said the family suffered “a total loss.”
