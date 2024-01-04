Getting Answers
‘We want justice for Frank Edwards Jr.’: family of Mansfield man still looking for answers 2 months after his death

Frank Edwards Jr. was gunned down Nov. 3, 2023.
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - “I feel like a got a hole in my heart,” a mourning brother lamented.

A DeSoto Parish family is heartbroken.

“For the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, we didn’t have him,” Eric Starland said.

Family members are grieving the loss of Frank Edwards Jr. Back in Nov. 2023, he was gunned down in the 1600 block of Mary Street in Mansfield, La.

“My baby brother [was] killed and murdered, and it’s like it’s legal. People [are] walking around here enjoying their families, the ones that was involved in this case,” Starland said.

Edwards was only 26 years old when his life was taken away from him. He left behind not only family but four children as well.

It’s been exactly two months since his tragic death, and no arrests have been made in the case. Edwards’ family is still searching for answers.

“It’s too many murder cases that’s going on here in Mansfield, going unsolved,” Starland said.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating. They are currently waiting on the return of forensic evidence that could lead to an arrest.

However, the family feels that law enforcement could do more.

“You know, we’re grieving, and I feel that they could be doing a lot more,” Starland said.

Although two months have passed since his death, Edwards’ family won’t give up.

“We just want justice. We want justice for Frank Edwards Jr.,” he said. “I just want answers, and we need closure.”

Frank Edwards Jr. was shot and killed in Nov. of 2023
If you have information regarding Edwards’ case, please contact DPSO at 318-872-3956 or submit your tip anonymously at www.P3Tips.com.

