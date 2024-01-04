Tyler designated as Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process.

The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“As the Mayor of our vibrant city, I am thrilled to announce Tyler’s official designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “This recognition not only honors our rich musical heritage but also celebrates our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive environment for musicians and the music industry. Together, we harmonize the notes of culture, creativity, and community, making Tyler a melody that resonates across the Lone Star State.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit Tyler, and the City of Tyler will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, and will include speakers from the Tyler community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend the free event.

Tyler becomes the 55th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

