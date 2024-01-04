Tomorrow brings sunshine, but Friday brings even more rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! After the rain finished up earlier this morning conditions became calmer and sunnier across the region. The clouds remain nonexistent throughout the area for the overnight hours and throughout our Thursday as well as a surface high pressure system keeps instability away for the moment, but not for long.

By the early morning hours on Friday, we expect some widespread rain showers, that could become heavy at times, to enter from the west linger in the area for most of the daytime hours. Since the system enters so early in the day, it will cause our temperatures here in Shreveport and surrounding areas to hold high’s in the 40′s across the region and remain the coldest day of the week. Make sure to bring your rain jacket and coat along with you out the door on Friday because this is definitely the type of weather you could get sick from.

For your weekend forecast, things look to be mainly dry. Just like our last weekend, we will be warming up into the 60′s by the end of it and slight rain chances are currently in effect for Saturday and some spots due to the cloud cover expected. The next weather maker after Friday arrives on Monday and it looks to hold the potential for some heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day so don’t forget your umbrella on Monday! Have a great evening!

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.