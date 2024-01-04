Getting Answers
Sunshine this afternoon; rain all day tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! A very nice afternoon today with temperatures likely reaching the mid and upper-50s for highs, so right near average for this time of year. Sunshine is expected for the rest of the day and clear skies will stick around for at least a little bit tonight before cloud cover and rain move in overnight. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-30s.

Things go downhill quickly on Friday as another fast-moving system approaches the region. Rain will quickly arrive early Friday morning and then continue throughout the day. It will be a cold rain too with temperatures only climbing into the 40s! We’ll be watching far northern sections of the ArkLaTex for a few wet snowflakes that could mix in with the rain early Friday morning!

The good news is that the weekend is looking much better with dry conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, a powerful low-pressure system will develop across the middle of the country and this could have bigger impacts on the ArkLaTex. Right now, it looks like we’ll see widespread showers and storms developing on Monday with the potential of some severe weather depending on exactly where this system tracks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer! Behind the storm, it looks very windy and sharply cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

