Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority looking to fill director position

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is searching for a new director. This comes after the longtime director, Liz Swaine, left the organization at the end of 2023.

Michael Corbin, chairman of the DDA board, is leading the search committee. Other committee members are from the DDA and Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation (DSDC). The goal is to have the position filled by late February or early March. In the meantime, Deputy Director Janie Landry will serve as interim director and handle all ongoing initiatives.

“The issue that we have in downtown Shreveport right now is declining office occupancy. We’ve lost some of our big banks in their downtown headquarters. And then you add to that we’ve got residential, we have some retail, we have some entertainment venues. And we really need this magical person that can bring all these groups together, build each of them up, make their businesses more successful, make residents happy downtown,” Corbin said.

For the first time in 13 years, the DDA is searching for a new leader, leaving many wondering what happens next, and who decides on the person that will fill this influential role for downtown Shreveport.

“You have a search committee that’s made up of three members of the DDA board and two members of the DSDC board. And these are the two organizations that the executive director reports to,” Corbin explained about the hiring process.

The DDA and DSDC say they’re looking for a candidate who can interact with local government officials, be familiar with commercial real estate and zoning, and have a proven record of events that bring people together.

“The DDA executive director will ultimately be hired by the DDA board. Elected officials can make suggestions, but it does not require the approval of the mayor of Shreveport or the Shreveport City Council,” Corbin said.

Many members of the community have expressed concerns over the possibility of bias. Corbin says the search committee for the executive director role is comprised of a diverse group of individuals, both Black and white, and from various backgrounds, who will consider all applicants from within the city and beyond.

“Hopefully by the end of the week have the job posted on the DDA website, as well as the City of Shreveport website. And then there’s a downtown international group where we will post it as well to try to get some interest from those who may already be in downtown development work in a larger city and they’re looking to come and be the number one in a smaller city,” Corbin said.

KSLA asked Corbin if a struggling downtown scene and crime would factor into a new executive director’s ability to revitalize the area.

“The new executive director comes out. I think there’s a lot of conversation that needs to happen with Mayor Arceneaux and with the police chief. There’s a perception that there’s a lot of crime downtown. Statistically, there’s really not that much crime downtown. So I think there’s a lot of education that we can do and some additional assistance that we may be able to get from the city to make everyone more comfortable downtown,” he replied.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.