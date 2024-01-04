Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Sabine Parish man wanted after fleeing law enforcement, running into woods

Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39
Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39(SPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who has several warrants for his arrest.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39, of Converse, is wanted.

Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, patrol deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Brackett was driving on Anderson Island Road off LA Highway 191 N. Officials with the sheriff’s office said that’s when Brackett abandoned his truck then ran into the woods.

Deputies are currently still trying to locate Brackett. Currently, he is not considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or see him in the area, please call the sheriff’s office at 318-256-9241 option 5.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Well+Fed Louisiana
Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs
Toney Dangerfield, 53, was arrested twice in three days for allegedly driving drunk in...
Texarkana man arrested twice in 3 days for DWI

Latest News

A 44-year-old woman from New Boston, Texas was killed while trying to cross State Highway 8.
Woman dead after being hit by SUV in New Boston
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler designated as Music Friendly Texas Certified Community
Steven Alexander Smith sits in court on Jan. 4, 2024.
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial
A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial,...
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial