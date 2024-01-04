Getting Answers
Lowder Baking Company accepting king cake pre-orders ahead of Mardi Gras

Bakery expects to bake about 10,000 king cakes this Carnival season
Lowder king cake
Lowder king cake(Lowder Baking Company)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you ready for one of the most magical times of the year?

Epiphany will take place Saturday (Jan. 6)! That’s why KSLA News 12 is featuring bakeries throughout the ArkLaTex that will make sure you get your king cake.

Sarah Lowder, owner of Lowder Baking Co., paid a visit to KSLA on Jan. 3 to let customers know when they can place king cake orders at the bakery.

Lowder was asked questions like:

  • What got you into the tradition of creating this staple?
  • What types of cakes will you be selling this year? (traditional and specialty)
  • When should people be putting their orders in?
  • How many orders do you all usually sell during the season?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

✨👑 You can now PRE-ORDER your Lowder King Cake for Mardi Gras season, Jan 6th - Feb 13th! 💜💚💛 Fresh baked from scratch...

Posted by Lowder Baking Company on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Place an order with Lowder Baking Co. online at lowderbaking.com or by phone at 318-562-1150.

