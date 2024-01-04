Liberty-Eylau ISD announces sole candidate for superintendent gig

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has named Jeff Wright as the sole finalist for the district’s superintendent job.

The school board said Wright’s “extensive experience, dedication to education, and leadership qualities” make him an ideal candidate.

Wright has been in education for more than 30 years; 21 of those years have been with Liberty-Eylau ISD.

“Liberty-Eylau has been an incredible place for me the last 21 years,” Wright said. “I have been a teacher, coach, campus administrator at all levels, director, and an assistant superintendent during the last couple of decades. The students and staff at LEISD are the greatest. I want to thank the board of trustees for believing in me and it is truly an honor to be in this position.”

Wright has served as interim superintendent since July 1, 2023.

“We believe that Mr. Wright’s visionary approach will contribute significantly to the continued success of Liberty-Eylau ISD,” said Board President Brad Haugh. “His passion for empowering students and supporting educators reflects the district’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for every student.”

A mandatory 21-day waiting period will end Jan. 8, at which time Wright will be officially appointed as superintendent.

