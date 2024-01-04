Harvest Regional Food Bank delivers goods to Texarkana pantries

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The holidays may be over, but food insecurity remains an issue. On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Harvest Regional Food Bank worked to deliver goods to Texarkana pantries.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle says the food bank was able to assist a record number of families this holiday season.

“Some of our mobile pantries recently has served as many as 500 families in one morning.”

Wrinkle says they are beginning the new year in good shape, but there is still a need for additional support.

“We are stocked good for what we need to do right now but we can never say that is going to be the case next month or the month after that.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves 10 counties in Ark. and Texas. In 2023, they distributed over four million pounds of food, and they expect that trend to continue.

“We always say around here that hunger never takes a holiday, hunger doesn’t have a busy season, it is year-round,” said Wrinkle.

She says according to Feeding America and the USDA, Ark. and Texas have some of the highest rates of food insecurities in the nation.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.