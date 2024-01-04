Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Harvest Regional Food Bank delivers goods to Texarkana pantries

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The holidays may be over, but food insecurity remains an issue. On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Harvest Regional Food Bank worked to deliver goods to Texarkana pantries.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle says the food bank was able to assist a record number of families this holiday season.

“Some of our mobile pantries recently has served as many as 500 families in one morning.”

Wrinkle says they are beginning the new year in good shape, but there is still a need for additional support.

“We are stocked good for what we need to do right now but we can never say that is going to be the case next month or the month after that.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves 10 counties in Ark. and Texas. In 2023, they distributed over four million pounds of food, and they expect that trend to continue.

“We always say around here that hunger never takes a holiday, hunger doesn’t have a busy season, it is year-round,” said Wrinkle.

She says according to Feeding America and the USDA, Ark. and Texas have some of the highest rates of food insecurities in the nation.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Well+Fed Louisiana
Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years
Toney Dangerfield, 53, was arrested twice in three days for allegedly driving drunk in...
Texarkana man arrested twice in 3 days for DWI
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Tips to help you get organized in 2024
Tips to help you get organized in 2024
Jeff Wright has been serving as the interim superintendent of the Liberty-Eylau Independent...
Liberty-Eylau ISD announces sole candidate for superintendent gig
Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often...
SENIOR FOCUS: The 5 stages of Parkinson’s disease
7 La. residents sentenced to prison for meth trafficking