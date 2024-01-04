Getting Answers
Grambling announces interim president

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University (GSU) has a new interim president.

The university announced Dr. Connie Walton, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will take over as interim president. The Board of Supervisors handed down that announcement Thursday, Jan. 4.

“This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students,” said Dr. Walton.

Dr. Walton has been with GSU for nearly eight years now. She got her Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“My life is a testimony to the impact that this university can have on a student’s life. I knew as an undergraduate student at Grambling State University that I wanted to come back and be a part of the faculty,” Dr. Walton said. “This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students.  When the next president of Grambling State University is identified, I look forward to supporting that person’s strategic goals.”

Rick Gallot previously served as the university’s president for seven years before being named the University of Louisiana System president in October of 2023. He’s also the chair of the committee in charge of finding the university’s next president.

VIDEO: Gallot finalizes contract to become UL System president after Landry questioned hire

More than two months after he was offered the job, GSU President Rick Gallot has signed a contract to become president of the state’s largest university system.

“I am supremely confident that Grambling will be well cared for under Dr. Walton’s interim leadership,” Gallot said. “She has proven her dedication to the institution and its success through her commitment to advancing cybersecurity and nursing programs, both of which are now soaring, and I know she will bring that same determination to the interim presidency.”

Dr. Walton’s appointment as interim president is subject to the approval of the full Board of Supervisors at February’s meeting.

Click here for more information on the search for GSU’s next president. And, watch Thursday’s full board meeting here.

