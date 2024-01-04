Getting Answers
Gov. John Bel Edwards to practice law after leaving office

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards will put his barrister’s hat back on when he leaves office in Baton Rouge.

The law firm Fishman Haygood, LLP announced Thursday (Jan. 4) that the outgoing governor will join their firm on January 8.

Before he was in the governor’s mansion and serving as a lawmaker in Baton Rouge, Edwards was an accomplished attorney and now will work with Fishman Haygood’s business and litigation teams, focusing on renewable energy.

The firm is working on several renewable energy and efficiency deals and says because of Edwards’ position as a state leader and role transitioning the state into newer energy models, he will be a natural fit with the firm.

When he moves out of the mansion, he’ll head back home to Tangipahoa Parish with first Lady Donna Edwards and their three children.

