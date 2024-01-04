Getting Answers
Atlanta, Texas designated as Film Friendly Community, governor announces

Atlanta joins 175 other cities across the State of Texas designated as Film Friendly Communities.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A city in east Texas has been designated as a Film Friendly Community, and many business owners there are happy to hear the news.

“I think it is amazing. If we are chosen, it’s going to bring a lot of business to the downtown area,” said Laura Ruble, owner of Images Salon and Spa in downtown Atlanta, Texas. “The more people who comes down, the more they will notice us.”

Having completed a multi-step training and certification process, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the City of Atlanta, Texas has been designated as a

Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“What it is, is it pairs communities that are willing to have film crews come in and have the ordinances in place to make it easy for them and potential media groups who need a spot to film,” said Kelsey Knox, tourism director for the City of Atlanta.

According to Knox, the city has worked for more than a year to earn this designation. She says they have not received any inquiries from prospective filmmakers just yet, but the city is primed and ready to reap future benefits.

“It can generate tourism by promoting our town in films. It can also generate jobs. A lot of times, when film crews come in, they hire a lot of people within the community to help work on their films, so it’s an economic stimulant and it just gets us out there,” Knox explained.

Click here to learn more about the designation, and to see what other cities in Texas have earned it.

