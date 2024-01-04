Getting Answers
5 ways to start 2024 financially strong

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, has five tips to help you achieve your financial goals...
Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, has five tips to help you achieve your financial goals in 2024.(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Forbes magazine, nearly 40% of individuals celebrated the new year with a financial improvement goal for 2024.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He talked about how people can stick to their financial goals this year, even with more than 50% of resolutions being abandoned by Memorial Day.

He offered up the following tips:

  1. Create a budget
  2. Build an emergency fund
  3. Pay off high-interest debt
  4. Invest in the future
  5. Set financial goals

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

5 ways to start the new year financially strong

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

