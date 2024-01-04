5 ways to start 2024 financially strong

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Forbes magazine, nearly 40% of individuals celebrated the new year with a financial improvement goal for 2024.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He talked about how people can stick to their financial goals this year, even with more than 50% of resolutions being abandoned by Memorial Day.

He offered up the following tips:

Create a budget Build an emergency fund Pay off high-interest debt Invest in the future Set financial goals

