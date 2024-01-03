Getting Answers
Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years

Well+Fed Louisiana
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport staple, Well+Fed Louisiana, announced they will be closing their doors in March 2024.

The restaurant originally opened as a vegan-based juicery in 2017 by Lindsi Martin and Ashley Everage. They later introduced dishes like chickpea burgers, hummus sandwiches and smoothie bowls.

In 2019, Well+Fed was ranked #18 on Big 7 Travel’s “50 Best Restaurants in America.” The closure announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

You can stop by 678 Egan Street for a bite until March 2. For the menu, click here.

Well+Fed Louisiana juice bar celebrates its first year in business

