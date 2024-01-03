Well+Fed to close after serving vegan eats for 7 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport staple, Well+Fed Louisiana, announced they will be closing their doors in March 2024.
The restaurant originally opened as a vegan-based juicery in 2017 by Lindsi Martin and Ashley Everage. They later introduced dishes like chickpea burgers, hummus sandwiches and smoothie bowls.
In 2019, Well+Fed was ranked #18 on Big 7 Travel’s “50 Best Restaurants in America.” The closure announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
You can stop by 678 Egan Street for a bite until March 2. For the menu, click here.
